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    PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9351/01

    1 award

    Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5

    With the Philips Bagless Vacuum 3000 Series, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to PowerCyclone 5 technology and our MultiClean nozzle.

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    PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner

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    Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5

    Compact, yet powerful

    • 1900 W
    • PowerCyclone 5
    • Allergy H13 filter
    1900W durable motor for high suction power

    1900W durable motor for high suction power

    Durable 1900W motor generates up to 370W of high suction power for thorough cleaning results.

    PowerCyclone 5 maintains high performance for longer

    PowerCyclone 5 maintains high performance for longer

    PowerCyclone 5 technology accelerates the air flow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air and maintain high performance and strong suction power for longer.

    MultiClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

    MultiClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

    MultiClean nozzle is designed to seal closely to the floor to ensure thorough cleaning across all floor types.

    Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

    Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

    Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand, to help minimize dust cloud.

    Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

    Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

    Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

    Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

    Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

    Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

    Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

    Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

    The fully-sealed filtration system captures >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - for allergy sufferers and anyone demanding a higher level of hygiene. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13**.

    ActiveLock couplings easily adjust to every task

    ActiveLock couplings easily adjust to every task

    ActiveLock couplings allow attachments to easily fit to the telescopic tube with a simple snap.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Color
      Monza Red
      Product type
      Bagless vacuum cleaner
      Noise level (standard)
      82 dB
      Suction power
      370 W
      Dust capacity
      1.5L
      Warranty
      2 years
      Action radius
      9 m
      Input power (IEC)
      1600W
      Input power (max)
      1900W
      Motor Filter
      Washable filter
      Exhaust filter
      HEPA: Filters > 99,9%
      Tube coupling
      ActiveLock
      Carrying handle
      Front
      Power control
      No
      Tube type
      Metal 2-piece telescopic
      Wheel type
      Rubber
      Accessory storage
      Tube clip
      Parking position
      Vertical & horizontal
      Technology
      PowerCyclone 5
      Cord length
      6 m

    • Design

      Sustainable package
      100% recycled materials

    • Accessories

      Standard nozzle
      MultiClean nozzle
      Included accessories
      Integrated brush, Crevice tool

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      410 mm
      Product Width
      275 mm
      Product Height
      250 mm
      Package Length
      360 mm
      Package Width
      300 mm
      Package Height
      490 mm
      Package Weight
      7.74 kg
      Product Weight
      4.8kg

    • Compatibility

      Related Accessories 1
      Relevant filter variant FC8010/02

    • Technical Specifications

      Voltage
      220-230 V
      Frequency
      50-60 Hz

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Durability

      User Manual
      100% recycled paper

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    Awards

    • Compared to PowerPro Compact FC8471/01
    • *Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.

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