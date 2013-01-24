Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

SmartPro Easy

Robot vacuum cleaner

FC8792/01
  • Full performance, smart cleaning Full performance, smart cleaning Full performance, smart cleaning
    -{discount-value}

    SmartPro Easy Robot vacuum cleaner

    FC8792/01

    Full performance, smart cleaning

    The Philips SmartPro Easy gives autonomous, optimal cleaning result in 2 steps: its side brushes swipe all dirt, strong suction vacuums it all. See all benefits

    SmartPro Easy Robot vacuum cleaner

    Full performance, smart cleaning

    The Philips SmartPro Easy gives autonomous, optimal cleaning result in 2 steps: its side brushes swipe all dirt, strong suction vacuums it all. See all benefits

    Full performance, smart cleaning

    The Philips SmartPro Easy gives autonomous, optimal cleaning result in 2 steps: its side brushes swipe all dirt, strong suction vacuums it all. See all benefits

    SmartPro Easy Robot vacuum cleaner

    Full performance, smart cleaning

    The Philips SmartPro Easy gives autonomous, optimal cleaning result in 2 steps: its side brushes swipe all dirt, strong suction vacuums it all. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all robot-vacuum-cleaner

      Full performance, smart cleaning

      Extra slim, vacuums difficult to reach areas

      • Ultra-Slim Design
      • 2-step cleaning system
      2-step cleaning system to capture dust and dirt

      2-step cleaning system to capture dust and dirt

      Side brushes and a vacuum remove dirt and dust from your floors. The exhaust filter traps fine dust and particles. It captures dirt and dust.

      24 hours advance scheduling

      24 hours advance scheduling

      Philips SmartPro Easy offers a 24 hour scheduling function, so you can program your next cleaning session 24 hours in advance.

      4 cleaning modes to adapt to different areas

      4 cleaning modes to adapt to different areas

      Depending on the type of the room, the Robotic Vacuum cleaner will follow one or several cleaning modes: Z-type cleaning, spiral, bounce or wall-following cleaning patterns.

      5.8 cm ultra slim design to clean under low furniture

      5.8 cm ultra slim design to clean under low furniture

      Philips robot vacuum cleaner has a very compact and slim design that allows it to clean under very low spaces.

      600 Pa high power for strong suction

      600 Pa high power for strong suction

      Compact but strong - your Philips robot vacuum cleaner has 600 Pa of suction power, so it can clean efficiently with the power you need to get rid of dust and dirt, fast.

      Easy to empty dust bucket

      Easy to empty dust bucket

      You can dispose dust from the dust bucket without touching the dirt.

      One button operation

      One button operation

      Just turn it ON and it will immediately start cleaning your floors. It is very easy to use.

      Smart Detection System 2 adapts cleaning to any environment

      Smart Detection System 2 adapts cleaning to any environment

      Philips SmartPro Easy is equipped with the Smart Detection System 2, a combination of smart chips, up to 23 sensors and accelerometer, that makes the robot efficient to clean on its own. The Robot understands the environment and chooses an optimal cleaning trategy to clean your home as quickly as possible. The robot does not get jammed and returns to its docking station when necessary.

      Ultra Hygiene EPA12 filter

      Ultra Hygiene EPA12 filter

      Ultra Hygiene EPA12 filter captures 99.5% of fine dust particles while filtering the exhaust air. This keeps dust securely within the container, preventing secondary contamination.

      Powerful Li-Ion battery 105 min operating time

      Powerful Li-Ion battery 105 min operating time

      The powerful Lithium-Ion battery has a longer lifetime and a shorter charging time than standard batteries. The new robot vacuum cleaner runs up to 105 min.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Battery voltage
        14.8  V
        Charging time
        4  hour(s)
        Runtime
        105  minute(s)
        Sensors
        23 sensors
        Suction Power (Max Pa)
        600

      • Usability

        24-hour scheduling
        Yes
        Cleaning modes
        4
        Types of Floors
        • Carpet
        • Hardfloor

      • Design

        Color
        Dark Royal Blue

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.4  L
        Filter
        EPA 12 filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • AC power adaptor
        • Charging base
        • Side brushes
        • Exhaust filter
        • Remote control

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        300x300x58.5  mm
        Weight of product
        2  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.