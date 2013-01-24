Home
Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8204

FC8204
    Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store. A convenient storage box neatly stores the vacuum and other cleaning accessories after use. This vacuum is also compatible with the s-bag. See all benefits

    Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store. A convenient storage box neatly stores the vacuum and other cleaning accessories after use. This vacuum is also compatible with the s-bag. See all benefits

      Ultra-compact, with storage box

      • 1200W
      This packaging is made of plastified carton to enhance the lifetime of usage when used for storage. It has a carton partition inside to store the hose separately from the vacuum cleaner and a carton tray to store the nozzle, tubes and accessories above the vacuum cleaner.

      s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It is suitable for bag vacuum cleaners of Philips, Electrolux, AEG, Volta, and Tornado.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Spectra yellow

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Exhaust filter
        AFS micro filter
        Dust capacity
        2  L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        Crevice tool
        Accessory storage
        In plastified carton storage box
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        34  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1200  W
        Input power (max)
        1400  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        84  dB
        Suction power (max)
        250  W
        Vacuum (max)
        28  kPa

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Tube type
        Plastic 3-piece tube
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Action radius
        9  m
        Cord length
        6  m

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.