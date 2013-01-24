Home
s-bag

Vacuum cleaner bags

FC8022/03
    s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Probably the most sold dust bag in the world

    Longer performance, better filtration

    • 4 x dust bags
    A universal standard for an easy choice

    A universal standard for an easy choice

    The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.

    Anti-allergy, ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers

    Anti-allergy, ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers

    s-bag® Anti-Allergy has high filtration to capture pollen, dust particles, dust mites, mite allergens and cat allergens as small as 1 micron. This level of filtration significantly reduces exposore to allergens in your family and is of benefit to asthma and allergy sufferers.

    ECARF seal of quality for trusted results

    ECARF seal of quality for trusted results

    The Philips s-bag® Anti-Allergy has been awarded the ECARF seal of quality. This seal testifies towards the high levels of filtration that this vacuum bag provides. The ECARF seal of quality has been created to help allergy patients select appropriate products and services.

    High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

    High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

    The s-bag® Anti-Allergy is made of a highly resistant synthetic material, produced in Sweden.

    Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

    Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

    The patented closing system of the Philips s-bag® allows for easy and clean disposal, without spilling the trapped dirt that is inside.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessory specifications

      Number of dust bags
      4

    • Suitable for

      AirStar
      FC8220 - FC8229
      City-Line
      FC8400 - FC8439
      EasyLife
      FC8130 - FC8139
      Expression
      FC8600 - FC8629
      HomeHero
      FC8910 - FC8919
      Impact
      FC8350 - FC8399
      Jewel
      FC9050 - FC9079
      Mobilo
      FC8500 - FC8579
      Performer
      FC9150 - FC9179
      PowerLife
      FC8450 - FC8459
      SilentStar
      FC9300 - FC9319
      SmallStar
      FC8230 - FC8260
      Specialist
      FC9100 - FC9139
      Studio(Power)
      FC9080 - FC9089
      Universe
      FC9000 - FC9029
      Electrolux Group
      • Electrolux bag vacuum cleaners
      • Tornado bag vacuum cleaners
      • Zanussi bag vacuum cleaners

    Get support for this product

    Go to consumer care

