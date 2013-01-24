Home
SpeedPro Aqua

Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

FC6728/01
    The new SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach, even in the toughest spots. It is equipped with the 180° suction nozzle for precise dirt pick-up and a unique vacuum and mop system. See all benefits

    The new SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach, even in the toughest spots. It is equipped with the 180° suction nozzle for precise dirt pick-up and a unique vacuum and mop system. See all benefits

    The new SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach, even in the toughest spots. It is equipped with the 180° suction nozzle for precise dirt pick-up and a unique vacuum and mop system. See all benefits

    The new SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach, even in the toughest spots. It is equipped with the 180° suction nozzle for precise dirt pick-up and a unique vacuum and mop system. See all benefits

      • 180° suction nozzle
      • 21.6V, up to 50 min
      • 3-in-1: vacuum, mop & handheld
      • LEDs in nozzle
      Captures up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke

      Captures up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke

      180° suction nozzle is designed for precise and powerful pick-up of up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke, on all floor types, even in those hard to reach spots.

      LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt

      LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt

      Dust, fluff, hair and crumbs are easy to spot and captured due to the LED lights in the SpeedPro nozzle. LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt, on the go.

      Vacuum, mop and handheld, with up to 99% of bacteria removal

      Vacuum, mop and handheld, with up to 99% of bacteria removal

      The unique vacuum and mop system helps remove up to 99% of bacteria in one go. Controlled water release maintains optimal wetness for all hard floors throughout the cleaning. The microfiber pads can be washed by hand or in the washing machine.

      For multiple dirt types, with AquaBoost for tougher dirt

      For multiple dirt types, with AquaBoost for tougher dirt

      AquaBoost mode to clean tougher dirt faster.

      Up to 50 min of cleaning power, with 21.6V Li-Ion batteries

      Up to 50 min of cleaning power, with 21.6V Li-Ion batteries

      High performance 21.6V lithium ion batteries provide up to 50 minutes in normal mode and 22 minutes in turbo mode, before you recharge.

      Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

      Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

      Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro two devices in one. The brush attachment is integrated into the tube so it's always at hand to clean ceilings and shelves.

      Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

      Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

      SpeedPro is flexible and easy to maneuver. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.

      PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed

      PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed

      PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed, to enable powerful, precise pick-up at nozzle level.

      PowerCyclone 7 maintains strong performance for longer

      PowerCyclone 7 maintains strong performance for longer

      PowerCyclone 7 technology immediately separates dust from air, to maintain strong performance for longer.

      Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

      Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

      The vacuum cleaner's dust bucket is easily removed and emptied hygienically without causing any dust cloud.

      Washable filter ensures high air speed for longer*

      Washable filter ensures high air speed for longer*

      The filter system captures up to 99% of pollen and mold spores, returning clean air back to the motor ensuring high air speed and longer-lasting performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        Up to 800  l/min
        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Battery voltage
        21.6  V
        Charging time
        5  hour(s)
        Runtime
        50  minute(s)
        Runtime (turbo)
        22  minute(s)
        Sound power level
        80  dB
        Surface coverage per tank
        60  m²

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top
        Clean water tank capacity (max)
        0.28  L
        Detergents that can be used
        clear detergent or just water
        Wheel type
        Rubber

      • Design

        Design features
        3-in-1
        Color
        Denim Blue Metallic

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.4  L
        Motor filter
        Washable filter*

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        Vacuum and Mop
        Additional nozzle
        180° suction nozzle
        Accessories included
        • AC power adaptor
        • Crevice tool
        • Micro fiber pad
        • Integrated brush
        • Wall-mount docking
        • Water tank

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        2.1  kg

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials

          • Wash filter every 2 weeks by hand only, for optimal performance. Squeeze until water is clean. Let it dry for 24 hours before reuse.

