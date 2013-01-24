Home
PowerPro Duo

2-in-1 handstick

FC6167/01
  Thorough cleaning results on all floors
    PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick

    FC6167/01

    Thorough cleaning results on all floors

    The new Philips PowerPro Duo offers you thorough cleaning result on hard-floors and carpets. PowerCyclone Technology maintains high suction power for excellent performance. The TriActive Turbo nozzle captures more dust and fluff in one go. See all benefits

    PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick

    Thorough cleaning results on all floors

    Thorough cleaning results on all floors

    PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick

    Thorough cleaning results on all floors

      Thorough cleaning results on all floors

      With PowerCyclone and TriActive Turbo nozzle

      • Cordless
      • Bagless
      • 18 V
      • 2 accessories
      PowerCyclone Technology for maximum performance

      PowerCyclone Technology for maximum performance

      The PowerCyclone technology delivers thorough cleaning results in one go through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

      TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

      TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

      The TriActive Turbo nozzle delivers powerful performance on hard floors and carpets. The motorized brush and the optimized airflow pick up all dirt and fluff in one go.

      Powerful 18V Lithium batteries for long runtime

      Powerful 18V Lithium batteries for long runtime

      The powerful 18V Lithium-Ion batteries have longer-lasting power versus standard batteries. Li-Ion batteries are also very lightweight, giving you a more enjoyable cleaning experience.

      Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

      Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

      The rechargeable batteries for cordless operation gives you freedom to clean everywhere. Now the cable is not a barrier anymore and you can easily clean in different rooms with no hassle.

      Self-standing position for instant parking anywhere

      Self-standing position for instant parking anywhere

      The stick has a convenient parking position to stay upright, both with and without the handheld. Therefore, you can instantly park the stick anywhere you want, also while you are cleaning.

      2-in-1 functionality for cleaning floors and furniture

      2-in-1 functionality for cleaning floors and furniture

      The 2-in-1 functionality gives you both a stick and a handheld vacuum cleaner in one, to easily clean both floor and furniture.

      One-step empty dust bucket, simple and hygienic

      One-step empty dust bucket, simple and hygienic

      The dust container is perfectly designed to dispose dust directly into the dust bin. Thanks to its One-step easy emptying system you can simply empty the dust bucket without touching the dirt, avoiding complicated processes. Easy to empty and hygienic to clean.

      3 layer filter German technology captures micro particles*

      3 layer filter German technology captures micro particles*

      3 layer washable filter designed with German technology can capture >90% of ultra-fine particles like microorganisms up to size of 0,3 microns (many bacteria, pollens and allergens are around this size) to realize cleaner air.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Battery voltage
        18  V
        Charging time
        5  hour(s)
        Runtime
        40  minute(s)
        Sound power level
        83  dB

      • Design

        Design features
        • 2-in-1
        • Auto-off
        • Translucent dust chamber
        Color
        Louros Blue

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.6  L
        Motor filter
        Washable filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Brush
        • Crevice tool
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive Turbo Nozzle

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        215x253x1150  mm
        Weight of product
        3.2  kg

          • Tested internally by Philips. Compared to a FC8455 / FC8456.

