Easy cleaning anywhere
The specially designed Philips FC6050 (3.6 V) vacuum cleaner, cleans anywhere easily, thanks to its extended nose piece. The FC6050 has 3 powerful rechargeable batteries that give you the freedom of efficient cordless cleaning.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easy cleaning anywhere
The specially designed Philips FC6050 (3.6 V) vacuum cleaner, cleans anywhere easily, thanks to its extended nose piece. The FC6050 has 3 powerful rechargeable batteries that give you the freedom of efficient cordless cleaning.
Easy cleaning anywhere
The specially designed Philips FC6050 (3.6 V) vacuum cleaner, cleans anywhere easily, thanks to its extended nose piece. The FC6050 has 3 powerful rechargeable batteries that give you the freedom of efficient cordless cleaning.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easy cleaning anywhere
The specially designed Philips FC6050 (3.6 V) vacuum cleaner, cleans anywhere easily, thanks to its extended nose piece. The FC6050 has 3 powerful rechargeable batteries that give you the freedom of efficient cordless cleaning.
The Philips Mini Vac FC6050 series has a long, narrow nose especially designed for precision cleaning. The extended nose piece makes it easy to clean in corners and along curves.
The Philips Mini Vac's rechargeable battery gives you the freedom of cordless cleaning wherever you want.
The Philips Mini Vac’s 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the pleated, second filter traps the finer dust particles.
The Philips Mini Vac comes with a number of accessories to tackle any job with ease. The soft brush attachment is gentle on delicate surfaces and the crevice tool lets you clean even those awkward, hard-to-reach places.
Design
Filtration
Performance
Weight and dimensions