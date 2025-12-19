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  • Easy cleaning anywhere Easy cleaning anywhere Easy cleaning anywhere

    Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6050/99

    Easy cleaning anywhere

    The specially designed Philips FC6050 (3.6 V) vacuum cleaner, cleans anywhere easily, thanks to its extended nose piece. The FC6050 has 3 powerful rechargeable batteries that give you the freedom of efficient cordless cleaning.

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    Handheld vacuum cleaner

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    Easy cleaning anywhere

    Vacuum cleaner with precision nose piece

    • 3.6 V
    Extended nose piece

    Extended nose piece

    The Philips Mini Vac FC6050 series has a long, narrow nose especially designed for precision cleaning. The extended nose piece makes it easy to clean in corners and along curves.

    Powerful rechargeable batteries

    Powerful rechargeable batteries

    The Philips Mini Vac's rechargeable battery gives you the freedom of cordless cleaning wherever you want.

    2-stage filter system prevents early clogging

    2-stage filter system prevents early clogging

    The Philips Mini Vac’s 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the pleated, second filter traps the finer dust particles.

    Brush tool and crevice tool

    Brush tool and crevice tool

    The Philips Mini Vac comes with a number of accessories to tackle any job with ease. The soft brush attachment is gentle on delicate surfaces and the crevice tool lets you clean even those awkward, hard-to-reach places.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Color
      Spicy orange

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      419 x 125 x 190  mm
      Appliances per A-box
      6
      Weight of product
      1.2  kg
      Dimensions of A-box (LxWxH)
      402 x 397 x 453  mm

    • Performance

      Battery voltage
      3.6  V
      Charging time
      16-18  hour(s)
      Vacuum (max)
      1.9  kPa
      Runtime
      9  minute(s)
      Suction power (max)
      6.1  W
      Noise level (Lc IEC)
      77  dB
      Airflow (max)
      620  l/min

    • Filtration

      Filter system
      2-stage
      Dust capacity
      0.3  l
      Filter type
      Permanent washable

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