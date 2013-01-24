Home
Handheld vacuum cleaner

FC6048/02
    Gives a great result fast

    Superior suction power and versatile accessories make this the ideal tool for vacuuming all types of surfaces. Includes extra-long cord, flexible hose, shoulder strap and two-stage filtration.

    Superior suction power and versatile accessories make this the ideal tool for vacuuming all types of surfaces. Includes extra-long cord, flexible hose, shoulder strap and two-stage filtration.

    Superior suction power and versatile accessories make this the ideal tool for vacuuming all types of surfaces. Includes extra-long cord, flexible hose, shoulder strap and two-stage filtration.

    Superior suction power and versatile accessories make this the ideal tool for vacuuming all types of surfaces. Includes extra-long cord, flexible hose, shoulder strap and two-stage filtration.

      2-stage filter system prevents early clogging

      The Philips Mini Vac’s 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the pleated, second filter traps the finer dust particles.

      Integrated fold-out crevice tool

      Brush tool

      Compact design with shoulder strap

      900 Watt motor

      The powerful 900W motor ensures a very high suction power for a Mini Vac, for a great cleaning result.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.5  L
        Filter system
        2-stage

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Other accessories
        • Cord clip
        • Flexible hose
        • Intergrated fold-out crevice tool
        • Shoulder strap

      • Performance

        Input power (max)
        900  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        84  dB
        Suction power (max)
        195  W
        Vacuum (max)
        20  kPa

