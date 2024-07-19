Search terms

    Azur 8000 Series Steam Iron

    DST8041/86

    2 Awards

    Perfect results in one Go

    Powerful ironing with our new Philips Azur 8000 Series. With 260g turbo steam you can now banish even the most stubborn creases in one go. Get started in no time with 3000 W power and achieve perfect results with strong continuous steam.

    Azur 8000 Series Steam Iron

    Perfect results in one Go

    The strongest steam with smart power

    • 3000 W Power
    • 80 g/min continuous steam
    • 260 g Turbo steam boost
    • No burns guaranteed
    One optimal temperature setting, for no burns guaranteed

    One optimal temperature setting, for no burns guaranteed

    One optimal setting for all ironable fabrics. For no burns, guaranteed. Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes.

    SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding & durability

    SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding & durability

    Smoothly glide over creases with the super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate that is gentle on your clothes. Super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate is durable, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

    Iron effortlessly with intelligent automatic steam

    Iron effortlessly with intelligent automatic steam

    Ensure your ironing is completed fast and with minimal effort, with the new motion sensor technology that recognizes when you move the iron to release steam automatically.

    Quick calc release for long lasting performance

    Quick calc release for long lasting performance

    The quick calc release helps to maintain peak performance by removing calcium build-up or limescale.

    Up to 80g/min of strong continuous steam output

    Up to 80g/min of strong continuous steam output

    With a continuous steam output of 80g/min, no glide over your garments is wasted so you can remove creases faster.

    3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

    3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

    Get started on your ironing in no time with more power for fast heat-up.

    260g turbo steam tackles even the most stubborn creases

    260g turbo steam tackles even the most stubborn creases

    The extra long steam boost delivers more power for removing tough creases from thicker fabrics like your favorite pair of jeans. Up to 260g of turbo steam for even more powerful ironing.

    Iron more in one go with the 350ml water tank

    Iron more in one go with the 350ml water tank

    Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 350ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Auto shut-off after 8 minutes

    Auto shut-off after 8 minutes

    To give you peace of mind the steam iron automatically switches itself off after 8 minutes.

    Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

    Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

    The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Quick Calc Release

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of iron
      1.78  kg

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Easy to use

      Safe for all fabrics
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      350  ml
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide Elite Rosecopper
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      2.5  m
      Integrated power plug
      Yes
      Auto shut-off
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Crease removal

      Reaching tricky areas
      Pointed tip

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      80  g/min
      OptimalTEMP technology
      Yes
      Power
      3000  W
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Turbo steam
      Yes
      Shot of steam
      260  g

