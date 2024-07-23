DST8021/36
Perfect results in no time
Iron hassle-free with our new Philips Azur 8000 Series. Get started in no time with 3000 W for quick heat up and powerful performance. Our OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabrics for your peace of mind.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.
To give you peace of mind the steam iron automatically switches itself off after 8 minutes.
240g strong steam boost to remove stubborn creases from all your garments.
One optimal setting for all ironable fabrics. For no burns, guaranteed. Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes.
Smoothly glide over creases with the super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate that is gentle on your clothes. Super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate is durable, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.
The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.
The quick calc release helps to maintain peak performance by removing calcium build-up or limescale.
Get started on your ironing in no time with more power for fast heat-up.
With a continuous steam output of 55 g/min, no glide over your garments is wasted so you can remove creases faster.
Calc management
Technical specifications
Design
Easy to use
Guarantee
Crease removal
Fast & powerful crease removal
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.