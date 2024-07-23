Search terms

  • Perfect results in no time Perfect results in no time Perfect results in no time
    -{discount-value}

    Azur 8000 Series Steam Iron

    DST8021/36

    2 Awards

    Perfect results in no time

    Iron hassle-free with our new Philips Azur 8000 Series. Get started in no time with 3000 W for quick heat up and powerful performance. Our OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabrics for your peace of mind.

    See all benefits

    Azur 8000 Series Steam Iron

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

    Perfect results in no time

    No settings, no hassle

    • 3000 W Power
    • No burns guaranteed
    • SteamGlide Elite Soleplate
    • 55 g/min continuous steam
    Iron more in one go with the 300 ml water tank

    Iron more in one go with the 300 ml water tank

    Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Auto shut-off after 8 minutes

    Auto shut-off after 8 minutes

    To give you peace of mind the steam iron automatically switches itself off after 8 minutes.

    240g steam boost tackles even the most stubborn creases

    240g steam boost tackles even the most stubborn creases

    240g strong steam boost to remove stubborn creases from all your garments.

    One optimal temperature setting, for no burns guaranteed

    One optimal temperature setting, for no burns guaranteed

    One optimal setting for all ironable fabrics. For no burns, guaranteed. Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes.

    SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding & durability

    SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding & durability

    Smoothly glide over creases with the super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate that is gentle on your clothes. Super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate is durable, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

    Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

    Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

    The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

    Quick calc release for long lasting performance

    Quick calc release for long lasting performance

    The quick calc release helps to maintain peak performance by removing calcium build-up or limescale.

    3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

    3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

    Get started on your ironing in no time with more power for fast heat-up.

    Up to 55 g/min of strong continuous steam output

    Up to 55 g/min of strong continuous steam output

    With a continuous steam output of 55 g/min, no glide over your garments is wasted so you can remove creases faster.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Quick Calc Release

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of iron
      1.68  kg

    • Design

      Color
      Purple

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      300  ml
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide Elite Rosecopper
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      2.5  m
      Auto shut-off
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Crease removal

      Reaching tricky areas
      Pointed tip

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      55  g/min
      Power
      3000  W
      Vertical steam
      Yes  g
      OptimalTEMP technology
      Yes
      Shot of steam
      240 g

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.