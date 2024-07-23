Search terms

    7000 Series HV Steam Iron Desert Green/Grey

    DST7012/76

    Steam performance, guaranteed

    Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Plus soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance.

    7000 Series HV Steam Iron Desert Green/Grey

    Thanks to our improved steam boost

    • 45 g/min continuous steam
    • 220 g steam boost
    • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
    Vertical steam

    Vertical steam function allows you to refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from hanging fabrics such as curtains. No ironing board required.

    Easy temperature control

    An elevated temperature control and variable steam setting is easy and precise to operate. You will always have the right temperature and steam for your garment.

    Up to 220 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

    Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

    Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets and iron with confidence at any temperature.

    SteamGlide Plus soleplate

    Our SteamGlide Plus soleplate delivers great gliding performance on all garments. Great scratch and wear resistance, non-stick and is easy to clean.

    Quick Calc release

    Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning for your iron and a long-lasting steam performance.

    2600W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

    Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly.

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank, allowing you to iron more clothes in one go.

    Steam output up to 45g/min for faster crease removal

    Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Quick Calc Release
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      2  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Water tank capacity
      300  ml

    • Design

      Color
      Desert Green/Grey

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      45  g/min
      Soleplate
      SteamGlide Plus
      Power
      2600  W
      Spray
      Yes
      Steam boost
      220  g
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Variable steam settings
      Yes

    • Green efficiency

      Energy saving mode
      Yes

