    5000 Series Steam iron

    DST5040/86

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide Plus soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.

    5000 Series Steam iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    SteamGlide Plus soleplate lasts 4 times longer*

    • 2600 W power
    • 45 g/min continuous steam
    • 200 g steam boost
    • SteamGlide Plus
    2600 W to heat up quickly

    2600 W to heat up quickly

    Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

    Scratch resistant soleplate provides good gliding

    Scratch resistant soleplate provides good gliding

    Our special SteamGlide Plus soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

    Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

    Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There’s no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.

    Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

    Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

    Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

    Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

    Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

    This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

    Comfortable, textured handle for easy grip

    Comfortable, textured handle for easy grip

    A textured handle ensures you a comfortable, ergonomic grip, so you can keep hold of the iron without ever slipping.

    Up to 200 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Up to 200 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

    Tested cord for maximum durability and safety

    Tested cord for maximum durability and safety

    All our steam iron cords are rigorously tested for maximum safety and durability.

    Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

    Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

    The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      320  ml
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide Plus
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Drip Stop
      Yes
      Extra stable heel rest
      Yes
      Extra large filling hole
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2600  W
      Steam boost
      200  g
      Continuous steam
      45  g/min
      Water spray
      Yes

    • Green efficiency

      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Built-in Calc Clean Slider

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      1.255  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      33.2x16.7x13.7  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      31.2x14.7x12.7  cm

    • Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate

