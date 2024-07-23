Search terms

    3000 Series Steam iron

    DST3041/36

    Our steam iron 3000 series makes ironing easy with the powerful steam boost that tackles tough creases.The ceramic soleplate ensures smooth gliding while the 300ml water tank is large enough to finish smaller ironing loads without a refill.

    3000 Series Steam iron

    Steamboost up to 200g

    • 2600 W power
    • 40 g/min continuous steam
    • 200 g steam boost
    • Ceramic
    Continuous steam up to 40g/min for consistant performance

    Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

    Steam boost up to 200 gram for extra power

    The strong steam boost gives you that extra power to penetrate deeper into the fabric and cut through the tough creases easily.

    2600 watt for fast heat-up

    Delivers fast warm-up and powerful performance.

    Smooth gliding ceramic soleplate

    Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It does not stick to your garment, is scratch resistant and easy to keep clean.

    Our drip stop prevents water dripping on your garment

    Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets, so you can iron with confidence at any temperature.

    Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

    With the vertical steam function you can refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from hanging fabrics such as curtains. No ironing board required.

    Reach difficult places easily with the triple precision tip

    The tip is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and sleek nose design. Our triple precision tip helps you handle even the hardest-to-iron spots, like buttons and pleats.

    Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

    This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

    Iron more in one go with the 300ml water tank

    Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Heat resistant storage box

    This heat resistant storage box is designed for storing the hot iron easily and immediately after use.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Built-in Calc Clean Slider
      Yes
      Descaling and cleaning
      Yes

    • Storage

      Heat resistant storage box
      Yes

    • Powerful performance

      Steam boost
      Up to 200 gram
      Continuous steam
      40 g/min
      Ready to use
      35 sec.
      Power
      2600 W

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      300  ml
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.9  m
      Soleplate
      Ceramic
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Water spray
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Green efficiency

      Energy saving mode
      Yes
      Product packaging
      100% recycable
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      1.2  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      32x13x16.2  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      12.1x14.3x29  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      1.5  kg

