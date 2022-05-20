Search terms

1

500 Series

Dry Iron

DST0520/20
  • Compact and effective Compact and effective Compact and effective
    -{discount-value}

    500 Series Dry Iron

    DST0520/20

    Compact and effective

    500 Series is the new Philips dry iron with the smallest size and lightest weight. Its ultra compact size enables easy and smooth ironing, for effective results with less efforts. See all benefits

    500 Series Dry Iron

    Compact and effective

    500 Series is the new Philips dry iron with the smallest size and lightest weight. Its ultra compact size enables easy and smooth ironing, for effective results with less efforts. See all benefits

    Compact and effective

    500 Series is the new Philips dry iron with the smallest size and lightest weight. Its ultra compact size enables easy and smooth ironing, for effective results with less efforts. See all benefits

    500 Series Dry Iron

    Compact and effective

    500 Series is the new Philips dry iron with the smallest size and lightest weight. Its ultra compact size enables easy and smooth ironing, for effective results with less efforts. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Dry Iron

      Compact and effective

      Smooth glide to iron with ease

      • Non-stick Soleplate
      • 1200 W Power
      • 1.6 m cord length
      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

      Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

      The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

      Easy temperature control

      Easy temperature control

      An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.

      Remove 99.99% bacteria* in 10 seconds

      Remove 99.99% bacteria* in 10 seconds

      500 Series removes 99.99% bacteria* from your garments in as little as 10 seconds

      Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

      Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

      The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

      Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

      Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

      Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the soleplate temperature has reached the set level.

      Cord winder for easy cord storage

      Cord winder for easy cord storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

      The light weight iron helps to iron with less effort

      The light weight iron helps to iron with less effort

      The light weigh iron combined with the non stick coating helps to glide easily and remove wrinkles faster .

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Ultra light and comfortable
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.6 m
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove
        Long lasting cord
        Yes
        Comfortable handle
        Yes
        Easy cord winding
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1200 W
        Product dimensions
        21.9 x 10.1 x 11.4 cm
        Voltage
        230 V
        Weight of iron
        0.7 kg

      • Full control

        Easy temperature control
        Yes
        Temperature light-indicator
        Yes

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Non-stick soleplate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • *Tested externally on cotton fabric on E.Coli, S. Aureus and C. Albicans, 10 sec. application time.

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.