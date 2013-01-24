Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Drip tray

CP1138
  • Drip tray Drip tray Drip tray
    -{discount-value}

    Drip tray

    CP1138

    Drip tray

    This drip tray collects residual water from your device. It is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with PHILIPS3000 & PHILIPS 4000 See all benefits

    Drip tray

    Drip tray

    This drip tray collects residual water from your device. It is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with PHILIPS3000 & PHILIPS 4000 See all benefits

    Drip tray

    This drip tray collects residual water from your device. It is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with PHILIPS3000 & PHILIPS 4000 See all benefits

    Drip tray

    Drip tray

    This drip tray collects residual water from your device. It is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with PHILIPS3000 & PHILIPS 4000 See all benefits

    Drip tray

    Please check specifications for compatible product

    • PHILIPS 4000
    • Removable for easy cleaning
    • Not dishwasher proof

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product types :
      • HD8847
      • HD8834

    Get support for this product

    Go to consumer care

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

        Reviews

        Be the first to review this item

        Discover

        My Philips

        Register for exclusive benefits

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

        Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

        Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.