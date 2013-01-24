Other items in the box
- Quick install guide
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
Make room to dance
Take your tunes out with the Bluetooth speaker that fits in your pocket. This tiny speaker gives you six hours play time and crisp sound, even at maximum volume. The wireless range is 10 m. Plenty of room to dance across the room. See all benefits
Weighing just 90 g, you'll barely notice you're carrying this tiny speaker. The 1.5" full-range driver delivers crisp, clear sound even when you turn the volume up.
The battery gives you 5 hours play time from a full charge. Charging takes less than 3 hours, and is easy via the included micro USB cable.
Pairing with your Bluetooth device is simple. Just power on the speaker and it's ready to pair. The wireless range is 10 m.
Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps its high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion free.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wirelss on this speaker easily.
Micro USB cable included
