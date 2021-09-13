Durable consistent performance
This trimmer is designed to be charged with any micro-USB cable, it fully charges in 8 hours and runs for up to 30 minutes. The stainless steel blades are self sharpening, giving you a hassle-free trim as on day 1. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.
Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 30 minutes of cordless use.
This beard trimmer comes with a USB cable for more flexible charging via your computer or any USB adaptor. The adaptor is not included (recommended adaptor Philips HQ80/HQ87).
The green light on the adaptor lets you know when your device is charging.
The travel lock on the on/off button prevents the appliance from being switched on by accident.
Detach the head and use the brush included to sweep away loose hairs for an easy dry cleaning. No oiling required.
A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.
Use the 1-7mm comb to trim your long beard, the 1mm comb to create a 3-day stubble look or use your trimmer without a comb to have a zero trim.
