Search terms

1

3000 Series

Hair Styling Set

BHP398/00
  • Styling made easy Styling made easy Styling made easy
    -{discount-value}

    3000 Series Hair Styling Set

    BHP398/00

    Styling made easy

    The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. See all benefits

    3000 Series Hair Styling Set

    Styling made easy

    The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. See all benefits

    Styling made easy

    The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. See all benefits

    3000 Series Hair Styling Set

    Styling made easy

    The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hair dryers

      Styling made easy

      • 1600W
      • ThermoProtect attachment
      • Keratin-infused plates
      1600W of drying power

      1600W of drying power

      This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.

      Foldable handle for easy storage

      Foldable handle for easy storage

      The compact design with foldable handle makes it easy to pack, store and take the hair dryer with you anywhere you go.

      3 heat and speed settings

      3 heat and speed settings

      This hairdryer offers 3 preselected heat/speed combinations, making it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.

      Keratin infusion for better care

      Keratin infusion for better care

      Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes them strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to even better take care of your hair.

      210°C professional temperature for perfect salon results

      210°C professional temperature for perfect salon results

      This styling temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

      Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

      Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool. You can safely hold it while you're curling to create beautiful curls, waves and bouncy styles.

      A useful swivel cord rotates and prevents tangled wires

      A useful swivel cord rotates and prevents tangled wires

      The swivel cord technology conveniently rotates the cord and prevents unnecessary tangles.

      ThermoProtect attachment

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 15°C while still drying your hair quickly.

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air, for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

      Technical Specifications

      • Caring technologies

        ThermoProtect
        Yes

      • Hair Dryer

        Foldable handle
        Yes
        Heat/speed settings
        3
        Settings
        Cool air setting
        Motor
        DC
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Wattage
        1600  W

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        14 mm
        ThermoProtect attachment
        Yes

      • Straightener

        Material plates
        Keratin-infused ceramic plates
        Plate size
        19x85  mm
        Heat-up time
        60  sec
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Cord length
        1.6  m
        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Wattage
        31-33  W

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.