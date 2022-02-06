Search terms

1

3000 Series

Hair Dryer

BHD300/10
  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature Powerful drying at a lower temperature Powerful drying at a lower temperature
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    3000 Series Hair Dryer

    BHD300/10

    Powerful drying at a lower temperature

    The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. See all benefits

    3000 Series Hair Dryer

    Powerful drying at a lower temperature

    The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. See all benefits

    Powerful drying at a lower temperature

    The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. See all benefits

    3000 Series Hair Dryer

    Powerful drying at a lower temperature

    The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hair dryers

      Powerful drying at a lower temperature

      with the ThermoProtect attachment

      • 1600W
      • ThermoProtect attachment
      • 3 heat & speed settings
      1600W of drying power

      1600W of drying power

      This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.

      ThermoProtect attachment

      ThermoProtect attachment

      The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 10°C while still drying your hair quickly.

      3 heat and speed settings

      3 heat and speed settings

      This hairdryer offers 3 preselected heat/speed combinations, making it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      Cool air setting to finish your style

      The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

      The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air, for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

      Technical Specifications

      • Caring technologies

        ThermoProtect
        Yes

      • Attachments

        ThermoProtect attachment
        Yes
        Nozzle
        14 mm

      • Features

        Heat/Speed settings
        3
        Settings
        Cool air setting
        Storage hook
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        1600  W
        Motor
        DC
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1.8  m

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.