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  • Active heat protection, for 22% more shine*. Active heat protection, for 22% more shine*. Active heat protection, for 22% more shine*.
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    DryCare Advanced Dryer

    BHD184/00

    Active heat protection, for 22% more shine*.

    Continuous change of hot and cold airflow provides a pleasant sensation for hair and scalp. The drying power of 2200W and the TurboBoost setting give you the quick powerful drying and styling you need.

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    DryCare Advanced Dryer

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    Active heat protection, for 22% more shine*.

    • ThermoBalance sensor
    • Ionic
    • 2200W
    ThermoBalance provides active temperature protection

    ThermoBalance provides active temperature protection

    ThermoBalance is an innovative Philips technology that provides smart and superior protection to your hair. The sensor diagnoses continuously the heat of air and constantly adjusts temperature for fast and healthy drying. When ThermoBalance Sensor is activated,the LED is on. You may then feel a pleasant and constant temperature changes, preventing the formation of damaging hotspots on your hair. Your hair and scalp are actively and constantly protected from over heating.

    2200W of fast, high performance drying power

    2200W of fast, high performance drying power

    This 2200W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

    Cool Shot sets your style

    Cool Shot sets your style

    A must-have professional setting, the Cool Shot provides a burst of cold air. Use after styling to set and finish your style.

    3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control

    3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control

    Easily set and control the heat and speed settings to create the perfect style. Choose from 3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control and precise drying and styling

    Slim airflow concentrator for a perfect brushing

    Slim airflow concentrator for a perfect brushing

    The slim styling nozzle concentrate the flow of hair through the 11mm opening for precision styling on specific areas. Great for touch ups or to set your style.

    Massaging diffuser to maximize volume & boosts curls

    Massaging diffuser to maximize volume & boosts curls

    The asymmetric massaging diffuser has a unique asymmetric design that is contoured to the head, making it easier and more intuitive to use. The diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, drying hair more healthy, boosting volume and reducing frizz. The rubber pins can be used to massage and stimulate the scalp and improve hair vitality. For best results, hold close to the crown and root area and let the diffuser’s massaging pins add bounce and shape curls.

    Turbo boost for extra fast drying

    Turbo boost for extra fast drying

    The turbo boost button increases the airflow, to dry your hair even quicker.

    Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static and conditions the hair to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.

    1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

    1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

    1.8m cord.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      2200  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Wattage
      2200  W
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Motor
      DC Motor

    • Features

      Ceramic coating
      No
      Foldable handle
      No
      Diffuser
      Yes
      Hanging loop
      Yes
      Dual voltage
      No
      Ion conditioning
      Yes
      Number of attachments
      2
      Nozzle / Concentrator
      Yes
      Travel Pouch included
      No
      Cool shot
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

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    • ThermoBalance setting vs. the highest setting of the product. Test done on the European hair.

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