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  • Dry fast, consume less energy Dry fast, consume less energy Dry fast, consume less energy

    DryCare Essential Energy efficient hairdryer

    BHD029/00

    Dry fast, consume less energy

    Philips DryCare Essential, has an innovative fan design reaching a drying performance comparable to a 2100W dryer, with only 1600W energy use.*

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    DryCare Essential Energy efficient hairdryer

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    Dry fast, consume less energy

    • DryCare Essential
    • Ionic
    2100W drying performance with 1600W energy use

    2100W drying performance with 1600W energy use

    The new fan design allows you to reach a drying performance comparable to a 2100W dryer (drying rate of approximately 5g/min) with only 1600W energy use. This is equivalent to 23% energy saving*

    Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.

    Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution

    Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution

    The Even Heat Distribution feature, means that your dryer uses an uniquely designed air outlet to ensure heat is always distributed evenly on your hair while you dry- even at high temperatures - and prevents the formation of damaging hot spots. This gives ultimate protection to the hair from overheating helping to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

    Cool Shot sets your style

    Cool Shot sets your style

    A must-have professional setting, the Cool Shot provides a burst of cold air. Use after styling to set and finish your style.

    3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control

    3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control

    Easily set and control the heat and speed settings to create the perfect style. Choose from 3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control and precise drying and styling

    12mm concentrator for smooth focused airflow

    12mm concentrator for smooth focused airflow

    The 12mm concentrator focuses the flow of air for precision styling. Great for touch ups or to set your style.

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

    1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

    1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

    1.8m cord.

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1600  W
      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Motor
      DC Motor

    • Features

      Hanging loop
      Yes
      Number of attachments
      1
      Nozzle / Concentrator
      Yes
      Ionic conditioning
      Yes
      Cool shot
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

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    • compared with a 2100W Philips dryer (HP8230, IEC61855)

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