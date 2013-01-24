Home
Essential

Hair Dryer

BHD004/00
1 Awards
    Essential Hair Dryer

    BHD004/00
    1 Awards

    Powerful drying with care

    The Philips Hair Dryer Essential provides you with powerful drying of 1800W, while caring for your hair with the ThermoProtect temperature setting. Easy to use with 3 heat & speed settings and cool shot.

    The Philips Hair Dryer Essential provides you with powerful drying of 1800W, while caring for your hair with the ThermoProtect temperature setting. Easy to use with 3 heat & speed settings and cool shot. See all benefits

      Powerful drying with care

      • 1800W
      • ThermoProtect setting
      • 3 heat & speed settings
      • Volume diffuser
      1800W of drying power

      1800W of drying power

      This 1800W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

      3 flexible heat and speed settings

      3 flexible heat and speed settings

      This hairdryer offers 3 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

      20mm nozzle for focused airflow

      20mm nozzle for focused airflow

      The nozzle focuses the airflow for precision styling and touch-ups.

      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      The volume diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, boosting volume and reducing frizz while drying. For best results, hold the diffuser close to the crown and root area. The diffuser’s fine textured pins will add volume, maximize thickness, bounce and help shape curls.

      Cool shot to set your style

      Cool shot to set your style

      The Cool shot provides a burst of cold air - a must-have setting to set and finish your style.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        1800  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Motor
        DC Motor
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        PC high gloss and matt

      • Features

        Number of attachments
        2
        Nozzle / Concentrator
        Yes
        Diffuser
        Yes
        Coolshot
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      • Weight & dimensions

        Product weight (excl. pack)
        485g
        Product size
        274 x 88 x 179mm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

