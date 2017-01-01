2 year warranty
Discontinued
BHD004/00
Powerful drying with care
The Philips Hair Dryer Essential provides you with powerful drying of 1800W, while caring for your hair with the ThermoProtect temperature setting. Easy to use with 3 heat & speed settings and cool shot.
1800W
ThermoProtect setting
3 heat & speed settings
Volume diffuser
This 1800W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.
The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
This hairdryer offers 3 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.