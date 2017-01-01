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  • Powerful drying with care Powerful drying with care Powerful drying with care

    Essential Hair Dryer

    BHD002/00

    Powerful drying with care

    The Philips Hair Dryer Essential provides you with powerful drying of 1600W, while caring for your hair with the ThermoProtect temperature setting. Easy to use with 3 heat & speed settings and cool shot.

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    Essential Hair Dryer

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    Powerful drying with care

    • 1600W
    • ThermoProtect setting
    • 3 heat & speed settings
    1600W of drying power

    1600W of drying power

    This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    ThermoProtect temperature setting

    The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

    20mm nozzle for focused airflow

    20mm nozzle for focused airflow

    The nozzle focuses the airflow for precision styling and touch-ups.

    3 flexible heat and speed settings

    3 flexible heat and speed settings

    This hairdryer offers 3 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

    Cool shot to set your style

    Cool shot to set your style

    The Cool shot provides a burst of cold air - a must-have setting to set and finish your style.

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight & dimensions

      Product size
      274 x 78 x 174mm
      Product weight (excl. pack)
      425g

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Color/finishing
      ABS high gloss and matt
      Wattage
      1600  W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Motor
      DC Motor

    • Features

      Hanging loop
      Yes
      Number of attachments
      1
      Nozzle / Concentrator
      Yes
      Coolshot
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Yes

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