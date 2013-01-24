Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

StyleCare Essential

Curler

BHB862/00
1 Awards
  • All you need for bouncy curls All you need for bouncy curls All you need for bouncy curls
    -{discount-value}

    StyleCare Essential Curler

    BHB862/00
    1 Awards

    All you need for bouncy curls

    Gorgeous curls have never been easier. Simply wrap and style to achieve the curly look you always wanted. The ceramic coating adds shine and gloss to the hair, leaving it bouncy, glamourous and full of life. See all benefits

    StyleCare Essential Curler

    All you need for bouncy curls

    Gorgeous curls have never been easier. Simply wrap and style to achieve the curly look you always wanted. The ceramic coating adds shine and gloss to the hair, leaving it bouncy, glamourous and full of life. See all benefits

    All you need for bouncy curls

    Gorgeous curls have never been easier. Simply wrap and style to achieve the curly look you always wanted. The ceramic coating adds shine and gloss to the hair, leaving it bouncy, glamourous and full of life. See all benefits

    StyleCare Essential Curler

    All you need for bouncy curls

    Gorgeous curls have never been easier. Simply wrap and style to achieve the curly look you always wanted. The ceramic coating adds shine and gloss to the hair, leaving it bouncy, glamourous and full of life. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all curlers

      All you need for bouncy curls

      • 16 mm barrel
      • 200°C temperature
      • Ceramic coating
      16mm curling barrel for bouncy curls and ringlets

      16mm curling barrel for bouncy curls and ringlets

      With the barrel diameter of 16 mm barrel you can create bouncy, full of life curls and ringlets for joyful and young look.

      Protective ceramic coating for extra gentle styling

      Protective ceramic coating for extra gentle styling

      Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.

      200°C high heat temperature for optimal results

      200°C high heat temperature for optimal results

      200°C high heat temperature guarantees optimal results, while minimizing hair damage.

      Blinking LED light indicates when the device is ready to use

      Blinking LED light indicates when the device is ready to use

      The LED light stops blinking when the curler has heated up and is ready to use.

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 sec

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 sec

      This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      2 years of world wide guarantee

      2 years of world wide guarantee

      Philips offers a full 2 years guarantee for this product to ensure you have long lifetime product to use every day.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Coating of heated parts
        Ceramic
        Ready to use indicator
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Barrel diameter
        16  mm

      • Hair type

        End result
        Tight curls and ringlets
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium

      • Technical specifications

        Styling temperature
        200°C
        Number of heat settings
        1
        Cable length
        1.8 m
        Heat-up time
        60 sec
        Voltage
        Worldwide  V

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.