2 year warranty
Discontinued
BHB862/00
All you need for bouncy curls
Gorgeous curls have never been easier. Simply wrap and style to achieve the curly look you always wanted. The ceramic coating adds shine and gloss to the hair, leaving it bouncy, glamourous and full of life.
16 mm barrel
200°C temperature
Ceramic coating
With the barrel diameter of 16 mm barrel you can create bouncy, full of life curls and ringlets for joyful and young look.
Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.
200°C high heat temperature guarantees optimal results, while minimizing hair damage.