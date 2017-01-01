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  • Close trim, comfortable shave Close trim, comfortable shave Close trim, comfortable shave

    Bodygroom series 3000 Showerproof body groomer

    BG2024/15

    Close trim, comfortable shave

    The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. You can shave with the skin comfort system or trim using the 3mm length comb included.

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    Bodygroom series 3000 Showerproof body groomer

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    Close trim, comfortable shave

    Everywhere below the neck

    • Skin comfort system
    • 1 click-on comb, 3mm
    • 50mins cordless use/8h charge
    Confidently trim or shave all body zones

    Confidently trim or shave all body zones

    Designed to be safe and comfortable for underarms, chest & abs, back & shoulders, groin area and legs. The skin comfort system catches and cuts hairs of different lengths, without the need for multiple tools or skin contact with sharp edges. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

    Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

    Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

    The skin comfort system features a hypo-allergenic foil and rounded tips to protect your skin while shaving.

    Includes 3mm comb for a close trim

    Includes 3mm comb for a close trim

    1 comb included for a natural 3mm trim. Attach the comb onto the shaving system, to trim hair to a fixed length of 3mm. You can use the shaving system without the comb, for a closer result. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the comb is recommended.

    50 minutes cordless use after an 8-hour charge

    50 minutes cordless use after an 8-hour charge

    High-power NiMH battery for full body use, with 50 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge. The battery light indicates power status, when the battery is low or full.

    Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

    Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

    Provides a comfortable and close result in and out of the shower. The bodygroomer is 100% showerproof, so you can simply rinse it clean when you've finished. For longer hair, trimming performance may be better on dry hair.

    Easy to grip

    Easy to grip

    Your body groomer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip to help you keep control while you trim.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and they never need to be oiled.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Number of length settings
      1 fixed length setting

    • Accessories

      Stand
      Charging stand

    • Power

      Charging
      8 hours full charge
      Battery type
      Ni-MH
      Run time
      50 minutes

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutter width
      32  mm
      Shaving element
      Foil with two pre-trimmers
      Skin comfort
      • Skin comfort system
      • Comfort in sensitive areas

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      • Showerproof and easy cleaning
      • Fully washable
      Maintenance free
      No oil needed
      Operation
      Cordless use
      Secured length settings
      Yes

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