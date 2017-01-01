Search terms

  • Effortless body trim, safe even below the belt Effortless body trim, safe even below the belt Effortless body trim, safe even below the belt

    Bodygroom Series 1000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

    BG1024/16

    Effortless body trim, safe even below the belt

    The Series 1000 is designed specifically for body grooming and is ideal for use on smaller, sensitive areas or on the go. It safely trims intimate hair and comes with a unique skin protection system.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Bodygroom Series 1000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

    Similar products

    See all Trimming

    Effortless body trim, safe even below the belt

    Bidirectional trimmer with skin protect guard

    • 1 click-on comb, 3mm
    • Includes 1 AA battery
    Skin protection system guards while grooming your body

    Skin protection system guards while grooming your body

    The unique skin protection system guards even your most sensitive areas while body grooming. Allowing you to comfortably trim hair as close as 0.5mm without direct contact between the sharp edge of the blades and your skin.

    Bidirectional trimmer and comb to trims in every direction

    Bidirectional trimmer and comb to trims in every direction

    Cut hair that grows in any direction using the bidirectional trimmer and 3mm comb. Pre-trimming is recommended for thicker hair.

    100% Showerproof body groomer

    100% Showerproof body groomer

    Your wet and dry body groomer is fully water proof, so you can use it in or out of the shower and clean your groomer easily. For best results, use on dry hair before showering.

    Up to 2 months of trimming power

    Up to 2 months of trimming power

    Compact and efficient, you will get up to 2 months of trimming power from a single Philips AA Alkaline battery.Run-time may differ depending on hair type and grooming frequency.

    Ergonomic grip for added grooming control

    Ergonomic grip for added grooming control

    Your body groomer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming.

    Body groomer built to last with no oil required

    Body groomer built to last with no oil required

    All of our body grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and they never need to be oiled.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Number of length settings
      1 fixed length setting

    • Accessories

      Included batteries
      AA battery included
      Shower cord
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      AA battery
      Run time
      Up to 2 months

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutter width
      32  mm
      Cutting element
      Bi-directional trimmer
      Skin comfort
      • Skin protection system
      • Comfort in sensitive areas

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      • Fully washable
      • Showerproof and easy cleaning
      Maintenance free
      • No oil needed
      • No need to replace the blades
      Secured length settings
      Yes
      Operation
      Cordless use

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.