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  • One system. Powerful and convenient. One system. Powerful and convenient. One system. Powerful and convenient.

    All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 8500 Series

    AIS8530/26

    One system. Powerful and convenient.

    The Philips All-in-One 8500 Series is the game-changing solution to look your best. The steaming and ironing combination is a convenient mix of easy handling and powerful performance.

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    All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 8500 Series

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    See all All-in-one ironing system

    One system. Powerful and convenient.

    More versatility, performance, and convenience**

    • Integrated multi-angle board
    • OptimalTEMP technology
    • Detachable and portable base
    • Dual-heating technology
    • Up to 99.9% of bacteria* removed
    Integrated multi-angle adjustable ironing board

    Integrated multi-angle adjustable ironing board

    The multi-angle ironing board can be tapered to any position for a convenient experience. Horizontal position to iron the most difficult fabrics, vertical to steam delicate garments.

    Dual-heating technology for better performance**

    Dual-heating technology for better performance**

    The dual heating technology provides powerful steam penetration to remove creases with better performance than a steam iron**, making your garments look their best.

    OptimalTEMP, guaranteed no burns on all ironable fabrics

    OptimalTEMP, guaranteed no burns on all ironable fabrics

    OptimalTEMP technology prevents burns on ironable fabrics, so you can iron everything from jeans to silk without any problems.

    Detachable base for flexible use around the house

    Detachable base for flexible use around the house

    The removable base is portable for all your home needs: from steaming upholstery and curtains to sterilizing furniture and beds. Simply disconnect it and the iron head and take them with you.

    Ergonomic iron+ head makes ironing pleasantly light

    Ergonomic iron+ head makes ironing pleasantly light

    At half the weight of a regular steam iron***, the ergonomic iron+ head ensures you can de-crease clothes in comfort.

    Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments

    Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments

    Prolonged hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* and removes odors to keep garments fresh.

    Retractable top hook for easy hanging of clothes

    Retractable top hook for easy hanging of clothes

    The top hook conveniently supports the hanger when ironing garments vertically or when stored.

    Integrated wheels for easy transportation

    Integrated wheels for easy transportation

    Integrated wheels conveniently help you transport the device with ease and speed to wherever you need it.

    Long-lasting steam performance without the need to descale

    Long-lasting steam performance without the need to descale

    There is no need to descale thanks to the unique design of the dual motors. This technology ensures long-lasting performance without descaling.

    Large 1.2L water tank to de-wrinkle more garments in one go

    Large 1.2L water tank to de-wrinkle more garments in one go

    With the large detachable water tank that is 3x bigger** you'll be able to de-crease more garments in one go.

    Fast heat-up in a short time: 90 seconds

    Fast heat-up in a short time: 90 seconds

    Fast heat-up in just 90 seconds, ideal for last minute touch-ups.

    Technical Specifications

    • Size and weight

      Packaging dimensions
      40*60.5*60 cm
      Power cord length
      1.5 m
      Total weight with packaging
      15.7 kg
      Product dimensions (WxHxL) fully extended
      49.5 x 50.5 x 155 cm
      Weight of iron
      0.74 kg
      Total weight of the product
      11.9 kg
      Product dimensions (W x H x L) stowed away
      49.5 x 50.5 x 121 cm
      Dimensions of the soleplate of the iron
      196 cm2
      Dimensions of the ironing mat (W x H x L)
      36 x 83 x 3 cm

    • Technology

      OptimalTEMP technology
      Yes

    • Easy to Use

      Soleplate
      Ceramic

    • Green efficiency

      Energy-saving mode
      No

    • Guarentee

      General warranty
      2 years

    • User-friendly

      Integrated multi-angle board
      Tapered tip
      Fast heat-up
      90 sec
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Iron dock
      Multi-position dock: left, right and top of the ironing board
      Possible angles in board
      Multi-angle adjustable ironing board
      Integrated wheels
      Yes
      Iron+ head
      Iron+ head with pointed tip

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      2000 W
      Water tank
      1.2L, detachable
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Country of production
      China
      Steam rate
      90 g/min
      Steam boost
      No
      Steam settings
      2 Steam settings (Normal, Max)
      Steam trigger
      Yes, on-demand steam
      Pressure bar
      Pump pressure max 6 bar

    • Design

      Color
      Deep Azur / Gold

    • Limescale management

      Scale management
      No descaling required

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