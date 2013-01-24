Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Portable Radio

AE1530/00
  • Fully pocketable size Fully pocketable size Fully pocketable size
    -{discount-value}

    Portable Radio

    AE1530/00

    Fully pocketable size

    You can enjoy loud, good quality sound wherever you go with this stylish, pocket-size Philips MW/FM pocket radio. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Portable Radio

    Fully pocketable size

    You can enjoy loud, good quality sound wherever you go with this stylish, pocket-size Philips MW/FM pocket radio. See all benefits

    Fully pocketable size

    You can enjoy loud, good quality sound wherever you go with this stylish, pocket-size Philips MW/FM pocket radio. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Portable Radio

    Fully pocketable size

    You can enjoy loud, good quality sound wherever you go with this stylish, pocket-size Philips MW/FM pocket radio. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all radios-and-alarm-clocks

      Fully pocketable size

      • FM/MW, Analogue tuning
      • Built-in speaker
      • Headphone jack
      • Battery operated
      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

      A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

      Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

      Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound system
        mono
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Output power
        100 mW RMS

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        0.08  kg
        Main unit depth
        19  mm
        Main unit height
        117  mm
        Main unit width
        56  mm

      • Power

        Battery type
        AAA size (LR3)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        2

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.