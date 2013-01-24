Clean, allergen-free* air in minutes
Philips Air Purifier will take care of the invisible pollutants and allergens that can sneak into your home. Making sure your indoor air is clean at just the touch of a button and removing up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Clean, allergen-free* air in minutes
Philips Air Purifier will take care of the invisible pollutants and allergens that can sneak into your home. Making sure your indoor air is clean at just the touch of a button and removing up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*. See all benefits
Clean, allergen-free* air in minutes
Philips Air Purifier will take care of the invisible pollutants and allergens that can sneak into your home. Making sure your indoor air is clean at just the touch of a button and removing up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Clean, allergen-free* air in minutes
Philips Air Purifier will take care of the invisible pollutants and allergens that can sneak into your home. Making sure your indoor air is clean at just the touch of a button and removing up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*. See all benefits
Smart sensing technology senses in real time and automatically removes all three major threats of indoor air: particles, harmful gases and indoor allergens. Switch easily between 4 modes; Auto, Sleep, Gentle and Turbo.
Easily identify the air quality in your home with a simple color-coding system displayed on the top of your air purifier.
Prefilter catches dust and hair, followed by the activated charcoal filter that removes harmful gases and unpleasant odors. Finally, the NanoProtect HEPA filter captures ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns.
See the amount of pollutants filtered and how much life your filter’s got left for effortless maintenance
Superior filtration performance boosts clean air delivery to 330m3/hr CADR. Enjoy clean air in a 20m2 room in just 9 minutes* with our new 3D air circulation system.
Control your air purifier and check the air quality in your home anytime, anywhere with the Clean Home+ app. Amazon Alexa compatible, command the purifier with just your voice!
Lighting automatically adjusts according to the environment in your room, giving you all of the benefits without any of the disturbance.
In Sleep Mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.
The sleek, minimal design fits in with any interior style seamlessly.
If you are seeking for some quiet and quality time in the bedroom, especially during daytime, gentle mode is your best choice. Feel a natural breeze when reading a book, taking a nap with your baby or even meditating. It only takes one glance before you know you are breathing healthy air.
Performance
Features
Design and finishing
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Logistic data
Replacement
Country of origin
Sustainability
Service