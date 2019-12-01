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    Standard Conventional Interior and Signaling

    9007C1

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Our headlight lamps are the choice of all major car manufacturers. They offer best in class quality at a competitive price.

    See all benefits

    Standard Conventional Interior and Signaling

    Similar products

    See all Headlights

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Philips standard lamps

    • Type of lamp: HB5
    • 12 V,65/55 W
    • Number of bulbs: 1
    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

    Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

    We are dedicated to producing best-in-class Philips automotive products and services in the aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximize the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000).

    Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all applications

    Which 12V lamp for which application? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : license plate lights, rear position/parking light, glove box lights, interior signaling, front parking lights.

    Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

    It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Standard
      Product highlight
      Philips standard lamps

    • Product description

      Application
      • Daytime running light
      • Front fog
      Base
      PX29t
      Designation
      9007C1
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Range
      Standard
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      HB5

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      65/55  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      9007C1
      Ordering code
      24550230

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      8711500245502
      EAN3
      8727900370966
      Packaging type
      C1

    • Packed product information

      Gross weight per piece
      47.1  g
      Length
      5.4  cm
      Width
      5.4  cm
      Height
      9.3  cm
      Net weight per piece
      40.1  g
      Pack Quantity
      1
      MOQ (for professionals)
      10

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      27.5  cm
      Width
      11.4  cm
      Height
      9.9  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.539  kg

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