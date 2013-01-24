Feel safe, drive safe
Producing 30% more light compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feel safe, drive safe
Producing 30% more light compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort. See all benefits
Feel safe, drive safe
Producing 30% more light compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feel safe, drive safe
Producing 30% more light compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort. See all benefits
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. The Vision bulbs produce a longer beam for greater safety and comfort. We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life.
Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps to prevent accidents. Philips promotes active safety protection to prevent accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.
It is highly recommended to replace your headlight bulbs in pairs for symmetric light performance.
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Electrical characteristics
Lifetime
Product description
Marketing specifications
Light characteristics