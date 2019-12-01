Search terms

  • Drive with style Drive with style Drive with style

    CrystalVision 4,300 K, bright white light

    9006CVB1

    Drive with style

    Philips CrystalVision halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your car with up to 4300K bright white light. With the blue coating and the silver top finishing, your car will look more stylish

    See all benefits

    CrystalVision 4,300 K, bright white light

    Similar products

    See all Headlights

    Drive with style

    Up to 4300K bright white light

    • Type of lamp: HB4
    • 12V, 55W
    • Bluish light
    • Non-ECE homologated
    • Number of bulbs: 1
    CrystalVision 4300K bright white light for style upgrade

    CrystalVision 4300K bright white light for style upgrade

    With the blue coating and silver top design, CrystalVision is offering bright white headlight of 4300K to see and to be seen, for both city and country driving

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

    Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

    Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

    Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offers all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights

    Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

    Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

    Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful light. ^Application varies per bulb type

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

    Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

    For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Style
      Product highlight
      4300K

    • Product description

      Application
      • Additional high beam
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      P22d
      Designation
      HB4
      Homologation ECE
      NO
      Marking ECE
      N/A
      Range
      CrystalVision
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      HB4

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      B3/Tc = 200/400

    • Light characteristics

      Color temperature
      up to 4300  K
      Lumens
      1095 ±15%

    • Electrical characteristics

      Voltage
      12  V
      Wattage
      55  W

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      9006CVB1
      Ordering code
      53301930

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      B1l
      EAN1
      8727900533019
      EAN3
      8727900533026

    • Packed product information

      Gross weight per piece
      32.8  g
      Length
      9.5  cm
      Width
      3.6  cm
      Height
      12.9  cm
      Net weight per piece
      20.4  g
      Pack Quantity
      1
      MOQ (for professionals)
      10

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      19  cm
      Width
      19  cm
      Height
      13  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.43  kg

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.