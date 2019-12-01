Search terms

  • Enjoy performance taken to new extremes Enjoy performance taken to new extremes Enjoy performance taken to new extremes

    X-tremeVision G-force 10 G vibration resistance

    9005XVGB1

    Enjoy performance taken to new extremes

    Philips X-tremeVision G-force HB3 car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and superior beam length. See further, react faster and drive safer.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    X-tremeVision G-force 10 G vibration resistance

    Similar products

    See all Headlights

    Enjoy performance taken to new extremes

    Up to 130% brighter light

    • Type of lamp: HB3
    • 12V, 60W
    • 10G vibration resistant tested
    • Up to 130% more brightness
    • Number of bulbs: 1

    See further and react faster with up to 130% more brightness

    Perfect illumination is especially important in the distance – usually between 75-100 metres in front of your vehicle. Philips X-tremeVision G-force boosts your visibility with up to 130% more brightness. This helps you recognise obstacles and any potential dangers earlier than with most other halogen headlight lamps.

    One of the brightest bulbs: ultimate light performance

    With its optimised high-precision filament geometry, up to 13 bar high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips X-tremeVision G-force headlights confirm a milestone in automotive lighting. They are engineered for the ultimate performance and uncompromising visibility.

    Significantly whiter light to improve comfort and safety

    The bright white light of up to 3450 Kelvin is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technology produces a more powerful light. So you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortable night driving experience.

    A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

    Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision G-force is optimised for a long and reliable lifetime. You can see and be seen for longer than with any other high-performance lamp.

    Performance means more light and longer lifetime

    Philips X-tremeVision G-force headlights are made for outstanding performance, producing up to 130% brighter light, without compromising on the lifetime. With up to 450 hours*, Philips X-tremeVision G-force's lifetime is significantly higher than competitor solutions in the more light category. (*tested at 13.2V standard voltage).

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Technologically advanced Philips brand is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. X-tremeVision G-force is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      More light
      Product highlight
      More light

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      • Fog
      Base
      P20d
      Designation
      9005XVGB1
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Range
      X-tremeVision G-force
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      HB3

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      450 hrs

    • Light characteristics

      Color temperature
      3350  K
      Lumens
      1,860 ±12%

    • Electrical characteristics

      Voltage
      12  V
      Wattage
      60 W

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      9005XVGB1
      Ordering code
      00121430

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      Blister
      EAN1
      8719018001214
      EAN3
      8719018001221

    • Packed product information

      Length
      9.5  cm
      Width
      4.86  cm
      Height
      12.9  cm
      Pack Quantity
      1
      MOQ (for professionals)
      10
      Gross weight per piece [g]
      22.7

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      25.5  cm
      Width
      19  cm
      Height
      13  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.47  kg

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.