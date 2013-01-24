Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Vision

car headlight bulb

9005PRB1
  • Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe Feel safe, drive safe
    -{discount-value}

    Vision car headlight bulb

    9005PRB1

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Producing 30% more light compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort. See all benefits

    Vision car headlight bulb

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Producing 30% more light compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort. See all benefits

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Producing 30% more light compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort. See all benefits

    Vision car headlight bulb

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Producing 30% more light compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all headlights

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Up to 30% more vision compared to a standard lamp

      • Type of lamp: HB3
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V,65 W
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Vision bulbs project 30% more light than standard halogens

      Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output. The Vision bulbs produce a longer beam for greater safety and comfort. We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life.

      Road safety begins with seeing and being seen

      Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps to prevent accidents. Philips promotes active safety protection to prevent accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

      Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

      It is highly recommended to replace your headlight bulbs in pairs for symmetric light performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN3
        8711500247254
        EAN1
        8711500247247

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        65  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        330h
        Life time
        400+ hrs

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Application
        Dual beam
        Base
        P20d
        DOT Compliant
        Yes
        Range
        Vision
        Type
        HB3

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Up to 30% more vision
        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        30% More light

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        Up to 3200 K

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products