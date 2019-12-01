2 year warranty
85126BVUS1
Drive with style
Philips has created the Xenon BlueVision ultra for drivers looking for maximum style and ultimate brightness. It produces an ultra-stylish and distinctive blue effect (up to 6 000 K) while delivering an ultra-powerful light.
Type of lamp: D2R
Pack of: 1
85 V,35 W
For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.
Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts