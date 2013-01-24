Home
Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

55BDL3050Q/75
  • Intensify your signage experience Intensify your signage experience Intensify your signage experience
    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    55BDL3050Q/75

    Intensify your signage experience

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the Q-Line display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

      Intensify your signage experience

      With priceless performance

      • 55"
      • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
      • Ultra HD
      Create and update content with CMND & Create

      Create and update content with CMND & Create

      Design and create compelling content with CMND & Create, a powerful authoring tool. With a drag and drop interface, preloaded templates, and integrated widgets, you'll be able to amaze your customers with compelling content. Available in portrait and landscape mode.

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

      Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

      Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

      With CMND & Control, easily manage multiple displays in a central location. With real time display monitoring, setting and software updates from a remote location, and the ability to customize and configure multiple displays at once, such as video wall or menu board displays, controlling your suite of displays has never been easier.

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      4K Ultra HD: resolution like you've never seen it before

      See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

      Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

      WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.7  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.315 x 0.315 mm
        Display colors
        1.07 Billion
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Color Enhancement
        • Color Temperature Adjustment
        • De-interlacer
        • Noise Reduction
        • Smart Picture
        Operating system
        Android 5.0.1
        Panel technology
        AMVA

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
        • 480i, 30, 60Hz
        • 576i, 25, 50Hz
        • 480p, 30, 60Hz
        • 576p, 25, 50Hz
        • 2160p, 30,50, 60Hz

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DVI-D
        • HDMI (x2)
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        External control
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RJ45

      • Convenience

        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        Lockable
        Network controllable
        • LAN (RJ45)
        • RS232
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Placement
        Landscape
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Ease of installation
        Remote Control Lock
        Memory
        8GB eMMC
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (400x400mm)
        Signal loop through
        • IR Loopthrough
        • RS232
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 10 x 15

      • Dimensions

        Bezel width
        12.9 mm (T/L/R), 14.7 mm (B)
        Set Width
        1239.2  mm
        Set Height
        711.6  mm
        Set Depth
        61.7  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        48.79  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        28.02  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.43  inch
        Product weight
        15.96  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        35.19  lb
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, 200 x 400 mm, M6 x 8

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        5 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80 (operation),10 - 90%(storage)  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (On mode)
        145 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Consumption (Typical)
        150  W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Quick start guide
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
        Optional accessories
        Table top stand
        Included Accessories
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • USB Cover and screw x1
        Stand
        BM05923/BM02542/BM05922

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • ASF
        • AVI
        • FLV
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • WEBM
        • WMV
        • DAT
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WMA

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Japanese
        • Czech
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • UL/cUL
        • CB
        • FCC, Class B
        • BSMI
        • CCC
        • EAC
        • EMF
        • EnergyStar 7.0
        • PSB
        • CECP

      • Internal Player

        Storage
        8GB eMMC
        CPU
        ARM Quad-core processor
        Memory
        2GB DDR3

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Quick start guide
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
      • Optional accessories: Table top stand

