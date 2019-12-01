2 year warranty
42402XV2C1
Feel safe and drive safe with brighter lights
With a powerful beam that pushes light emission to the limit, X-tremeVision gen2 is the latest development in xenon technology. This outstanding light performance extends your driving limits, so you enjoy a safer, more comfortable drive.
Type of lamp: D4S
42 V,35 W
Number of bulbs: 1
Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience. Simply by improving the quality of light you can help prevent accidents. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 improves visibility, so you’re able to recognize obstacles and traffic signs earlier, improving your reaction times. The spectral composition of this light is adapted to the natural color sensitivity of your eye. And with 4800K color temperature, this headlamp produces light that’s gentle on your eyes, making the night-time driving experience safer and more comfortable.
Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. Studies have shown xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than with traditional lamps. And what better way to defeat darkness than with an intense white light comparable to daylight?
Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.