Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Warranty leaflet
- Power cord
- Table top stand
Connect and control
With this energy efficient Hospitality TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and interactive hotel info pages while being ensured that remote installation and management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.
SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.
Our TVs give your guests the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing protects your guests. Pictures, movies, music, all can be shared and enjoyed on our TVs via Miracast & DirectShare!
MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.
Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.
Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding that illegal content can harm your business.
App control allows you to give your guests the TV applications of their dreams. You are able to add, delete and sort all the apps in the way you want. Even better, you can now clone these settings to any other TV without having to setup the other TV as well! You can even make various profiles and change on the fly. Do you want to give your suites the high bandwidth video apps and your other rooms the low bandwidth apps? No problem. App control makes sure you and your guest have a smooth experience.
Safe costs and clutter. With our new Smart TVs you can build your hotel system directly on the TV. Interactive channels, video-on-demand, interactive hotel menus and information as well as online ordering systems are all possible without an external box attached to the TV. Next to delivery of the content over coax TV cables, you can now also use your internet network to deliver your TV channels or VOD directly to the TV. Our partner network can make sure you get the customized portal you want.
With integrated Wi-Fi in your Philips Smart TV, you can wirelessly access a world of content.
The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).
With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At a push of a button the clock is being displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.
Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
