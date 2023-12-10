Search terms

    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions E-paper Signage

    25BDL4150I/00

    Full colour power free displays

From confidently coloured menus to paper-free posters, bring new era display potential to life. Digitise paper signs or swap out digital models showing static imagery with ultra clear, easily updatable, more sustainable ePaper technology.

    Signage Solutions E-paper Signage

    Signage Solutions E-paper Signage

      Technology for a brighter future

      • 25"
      • Android

      PPDS Wave-ready for remote management

      Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

      Technology for the future

      Developing technology for your sustainable future – power free, waste free colourful paper poster replacements.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        25.3  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        3200 x 1800
        Display colors
        60k
        Operating system
        Android 11

      • Communication

        Ethernet
        10M/100M
        Wi-Fi/ WLAN
        2Tx/2Rx 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + BT 5.1 Module

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        Audio Left/Right (3.5mm jack)
        Video input
        USB
        Other connections
        • micro SD
        • micro USB

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Network controllable
        LAN (RJ45)

      • Power

        Mains power
        20V/2.25A adapter

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        598.6  mm
        Product weight
        2.7  kg
        Set Height
        350.2  mm
        Set Depth
        37.5  mm
        Wall Mount
        100x100mm VESA mount
        Bezel width
        18.6/18.6/18.6/22mm

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        15~ 35  °C
        Relative humidity
        20% ~ 80  %
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        Rockchip PX30S
        Memory
        2GB DDR4
        Storage
        16GB EMMC

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • AC power adapter
        • Quick start guide (x1)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • Simplified Chinese
        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CB
        • UL
        • FCC

