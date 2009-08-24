Eco-friendly materials meets major International standards

With sustainability as a strategic driver of its business, Philips is committed to use eco-friendly materials across its new product range. Lead-free materials are used across the range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing material uses 100% recyclable material. 50% reduction in mercury content in lamps has been achieved. We strictly adhere to RoHs standards which ensure that all hazardous material is removed, and only environmentally friendly material is used. You can read more about sustainability and Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/