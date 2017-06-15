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    X-tremeVision Headlight bulb

    12972XVS2

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Philips X-tremeVision halogen headlamp offers up to 100% more vision. X-tremeVision is engineered with state-of-the-art technology for ultimate bright light. It is ECE compliant for road legal use.

    See all benefits

    X-tremeVision Headlight bulb

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    See all Headlights

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Boosts your vision on the road

    • Type of lamp: H7
    • 12 V,55 W
    • More light
    • Up to 3,500 K
    • Number of bulbs: 2
    Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

    Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

    Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offers all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights

    Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

    Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

    Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

    Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

    Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

    Our lamps are often commended by automotive experts.

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

    UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, eliminating the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful lighting. ^Application varies per bulb type.

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

    Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass ideal for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity at the same time.

    See further and react faster with up to 100% more vision

    Based on the unique product design, X-tremeVision is offering ultimate bright light on the road

    Greater driving comfort and safety

    X-tremeVision gives you faster reaction time thanks to an earlier recognition of obstacles and traffic signs. Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is key in preventing accidents. This product actively prevents accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

    Complying with high quality standards of ECE homologation

    X-tremeVision is fully compliant to ECE for road-legal use.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      More light
      Product highlight
      100% more vision

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Front fog light
      • Low beam
      Base
      PX26d
      Designation
      H7 X-tremeVision
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Range
      X-tremeVision
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      H7

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      450h

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      1500 ±10%  lm

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      55  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12972XVS2
      Ordering code
      35026528

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      S2
      EAN1
      8727900350265
      EAN3
      8727900350272

    • Packed product information

      Width
      9.5  cm
      Height
      12.62  cm
      Net weight per piece
      11.8  g
      Gross weight per piece
      42.1  g
      Length
      10.6  cm
      Pack Quantity / MOQ
      10

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      29.6  cm
      Width
      14.1  cm
      Height
      14  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.421  kg

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