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  • Maybe the strongest legal halogen lamp ever built Maybe the strongest legal halogen lamp ever built Maybe the strongest legal halogen lamp ever built

    RacingVision car headlight bulb

    12972RVS2

    Maybe the strongest legal halogen lamp ever built

    Philips RacingVision car bulbs are the perfect choice for passionate drivers. With an incredible performance of up to 150% more brightness, you’ll be able to react faster for a safer, more exciting driving experience.

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    RacingVision car headlight bulb

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    See all Headlights

    Maybe the strongest legal halogen lamp ever built

    Take your lights and your driving to the limit

    • Type of lamp: H7
    • Pack of: 2
    • 12 V,55 W

    See further and react faster with up to 150% more brightness

    When driving at night you need the very best visibility. The further you can see clearly, the faster you can react to whatever appears on the road. Philips RacingVision headlamps boost your visibility with up to 150% more brightness. You’ll recognize obstacles in your way earlier than with other less powerful halogen lamps. So you get to enjoy a safer, more pleasant journey.

    One of the brightest bulbs for excellent light performance

    With better, brighter lights you’re able to perform better on the road. With its optimized high-precision filament geometry, up to 13 bar high pressure gas filling, high precision chrome coating and high quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips RacingVision headlights set a new standard in automotive lighting. Engineered for performance and visibility, these headlights allow for a more relaxed, controlled and fun driving experience.

    Brighter light for sportive drivers

    Sportive drivers expect more performance from their cars. Bringing up to 150% more brightness on the road, Philips RacingVision are homologated to provide you with fun experience offroad and on the road.

    Brighter lights mean no surprises and enhanced control

    When driving at higher speeds on poorly lit country roads, you rely on the performance of your headlights. Faced with an unexpected danger, reaction time is everything. Even split seconds can make a crucial difference to your safety. The superior beam performance of the Philips RacingVision headlamp helps you identify dangerous situations faster and stay in perfect control of your vehicle – whatever road conditions you’re facing.

    Improved light contrast for a safer, more exciting drive

    Visual skills are pushed to the limit when driving at night. During low light conditions, or when experiencing glare from other vehicles, your ability to contrast between objects is significantly reduced. This makes it harder to spot obstacles, such as a pedestrian on the road. The specific color temperature in Philips RacingVision headlights (available in H4 and H7) allows your eyes to focus better and perceive contrasts in the distance. That makes you a safer road user. And with your limits increased, driving after dark is now a more exciting experience.

    Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homologation

    We produce best-in-class Philips products in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

    Strong road-legal headlights for darker conditions

    Driving in winter is a challenge. But passionate drivers like to be tested. During those harsh winter months, you need to know your headlights are up to the job. Just as you would adapt to wintery roads by choosing winter tires, so you should demand the best visibility when driving in these darker, more dangerous conditions. Philips RacingVision headlamps give you more control in the toughest conditions, so you can worry less about the road and enjoy every ride.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Style
      Product highlight
      Enjoy your passion

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      PX26d
      Designation
      H7 RacingVision
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Range
      RacingVision
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      H7

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      200 hrs

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      1500  lm
      Color temperature
      Up to 3500 K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      55  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12972RVS2
      Ordering code
      00024828

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      8719018000248
      EAN3
      8719018000255
      Packaging type
      S2

    • Packed product information

      Gross weight per piece
      15  g
      Length
      11  cm
      Width
      4.7  cm
      Height
      12.8  cm
      Pack Quantity
      2
      MOQ (for professionals)
      10

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      29  cm
      Width
      12  cm
      Height
      13.6  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.35  kg

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