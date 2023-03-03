Search terms

  • Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb
    Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb

    If you're passionate about driving, let Philips RacingVision GT200 moto bulbs elevate your automotive experience. Up to 200% brighter light means better vision and faster reactions for a more exciting drive. See all benefits

      Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb

      Let our lights take your driving to the next level

      • H7
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12V, 55W
      • Up to 200% brighter light*

      See a step change in visibility and driving excitement

      The highest performer in our portfolio, Philips RacingVision GT200 moto delivers the super-bright visibility of a rally bulb in a format you can use on public roads. Experience the razor-sharp clarity of up to 200% brighter light. The optimized bulb design provides higher luminance for a better view of the road ahead, giving you a safer, more exciting drive.

      A striking beam that throws light further

      With its ultra high-performance beam, Philips RacingVision GT200 moto lets you see more of the road ahead. Spot potential hazards sooner, react faster and position your car more accurately on the road. It all adds up to a safer, more satisfying driving experience.

      Approved for use on public roads

      Philips RacingVision GT200 moto headlight bulbs are ECE homologated for the road. Performance-oriented drivers enjoy a bright, vibrant and street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations.

      Unique bulb coating techniques maximize light throughput

      Unique patented gradient and screen-print coating techniques enable these bulbs to project more light onto the road, improving your visibility in night-time driving conditions. In addition to maximized throughput, enjoy a stylish, distinctive light that's right on trend.

      Advanced quartz glass technology for precise light output

      Advanced production techniques for Philips Diamond Silk quartz glass ensure a sharp cutoff line and a brighter sweetspot, giving you more brightness where it counts. Also, quartz glass means greater resistance to thermal shocks to protect the bulb's lifespan and enhanced UV absorption protects your headlight optics.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips RacingVision GT200 moto is compatible with motorcycles models of major brands.

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Rated voltage
        12V
        Wattage
        55  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        250h

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        3500 K
        Lumens
        1500 ±10%

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        Up to 200% brighter light*

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12972RGTBW
        Ordering code
        2383430

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        14.0  cm
        Length
        19.6  cm
        Width
        19.6  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0,332  kg

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018023834
        EAN3
        8719018023841
        Packaging type
        BW
        Packing
        Blister
        Quantity in box
        1
        1

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        24,1  g
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Width
        3.5  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10 pcs
        Pack Quantity
        1 pc

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        H7
        Range
        RacingVision GT200
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Designation
        H7 12972 RGT 12V 55W PX26d BW
        Base
        PX26d

          • Brightness compared to legal minimum standard.
          • * Additional safety distance compared beam length to derived minimum after ECE regulation, based on 1 Lux. Farthest distance from the car.

