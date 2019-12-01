12498VPB2
Feel safe, drive safe
VisionPlus lamps produce more powerful light output compared to standard. VisionPlus is the performance choice for safety-conscious drivers. Offering high performance and excellent value, it is the right choice for demanding drivers.See all benefits
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For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.
Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.
Brake lighting is visible earlier, thanks to a more powerful light output. The following vehicle’s breaking distance can be reduced by up to 3 meters at 100 km/h.
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