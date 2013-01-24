Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

X-tremeVision G-force

car headlight bulb

12342XVGS2
  • Enjoy performance taken to new X-tremes Enjoy performance taken to new X-tremes Enjoy performance taken to new X-tremes
    -{discount-value}

    X-tremeVision G-force car headlight bulb

    12342XVGS2

    Enjoy performance taken to new X-tremes

    Philips X-tremeVision G-force car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness, superior beam length and 10G vibration resistance. See further, react faster and drive safer. See all benefits

    X-tremeVision G-force car headlight bulb

    Enjoy performance taken to new X-tremes

    Philips X-tremeVision G-force car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness, superior beam length and 10G vibration resistance. See further, react faster and drive safer. See all benefits

    Enjoy performance taken to new X-tremes

    Philips X-tremeVision G-force car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness, superior beam length and 10G vibration resistance. See further, react faster and drive safer. See all benefits

    X-tremeVision G-force car headlight bulb

    Enjoy performance taken to new X-tremes

    Philips X-tremeVision G-force car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness, superior beam length and 10G vibration resistance. See further, react faster and drive safer. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all headlights

      Enjoy performance taken to new X-tremes

      Up to 130% brighter light

      • Type of lamp: H4
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12V, 55/60W
      • More light

      See further and react faster with up to 130% more brightness

      Perfect illumination is especially important in the distance – usually between 75-100 metres in front of your vehicle. Philips X-tremeVision G-force boosts your visibility with up to 130% more brightness. This helps you recognise obstacles and any potential dangers earlier than with most other halogen headlight lamps.

      One of the brightest bulbs: ultimate light performance

      With its optimised high-precision filament geometry, up to 13 bar high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips X-tremeVision G-force headlights confirm a milestone in automotive lighting. They are engineered for the ultimate performance and uncompromising visibility.

      Significantly whiter light to improve comfort and safety

      The bright white light of up to 3500 Kelvin is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technology produces a more powerful light. So you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortable night driving experience.

      A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

      Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision G-force is optimised for a long and reliable lifetime. You can see and be seen for longer than with any other high-performance lamp.

      Performance means more light and longer lifetime

      Philips X-tremeVision G-force headlights are made for outstanding performance, producing up to 130% brighter light, without compromising on the lifetime. With up to 450 hours*, Philips X-tremeVision G-force's lifetime is significantly higher than competitor solutions in the more light category. (*tested at 13.2V standard voltage).

      Endurance performance bulbs for 10G vibration resistance

      Don't let a pothole be the end of your car lights. Today's journeys can be a challenge to your car. Philips X-tremeVision G-force is designed to last. Tested for up to 10G vibration resistance, these lamps underline their great endurance.

      Among the safest road-legal headlights

      Philips X-tremeVision G-force is among the safest, easiest and most efficient way to upgrade your car headlights within legal parameters. The lights are fully ECE certified.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. X-tremeVision G-force is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        S2
        EAN1
        8727900355253
        EAN3
        8727900355284

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        55/60 W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        450 hrs

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        1650 ±15% / 1000 ±15%  lm
        Color temperature
        Up to 3500  K

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12342XVGS2
        Ordering code
        35525328

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        12  cm
        Length
        28.6  cm
        Width
        14.1  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.64  kg

      • Product description

        Type
        H4
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        X-tremeVision G-force
        Technology
        Halogen
        Base
        P43t-38
        Designation
        12342XVGS2

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        88.1  g
        Height
        13.3  cm
        Length
        11  cm
        Width
        5.3  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Pack Quantity
        2

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        More light

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products