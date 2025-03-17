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    VisionPlus Greater safety and comfort

    12342VPB1

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Philips VisionPlus headlight bulbs produce 60% more vision, which allows drivers to see farther for greater safety and comfort. Offering high performance and excellent value, VisionPlus is the right choice for today's demanding drivers.

    See all benefits

    VisionPlus Greater safety and comfort

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    See all Headlights

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Up to 60% more vision: fast reactions save lives

    • Type of lamp: H4
    • 12 V,60/55 W
    • Up to 60% more vision
    • Ultra resistant car lamp
    • Number of bulbs: 1
    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

    Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

    Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

    Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

    Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

    Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

    Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

    Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

    Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

    Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

    Greater driving comfort and safety

    Greater driving comfort and safety

    VisionPlus provides you with a better reactivity thanks to an earlier recognition of obstacles and traffic signs. Brake lighting is also visible earlier, thanks to a more powerful light output. Drivers can reduce their braking distance by up to 3 meters at 100 km/h. Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents.

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

    Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

    Award winning car lamp manufacturer

    Award winning car lamp manufacturer

    Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

    VisionPlus projects 25 m light extra than a standard lamp

    VisionPlus projects 25 m light extra than a standard lamp

    Philips Vision Plus will allow your car to project 25 m light extra than a standard bulb. Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output . We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      More light
      Product highlight
      Up to 60% more vision

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Front fog light
      • Low beam
      Base
      P43t-38
      Designation
      H4 VisionPlus
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Range
      VisionPlus
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      H4

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      Up to 400h

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      1650  lm
      Color temperature
      Up to 3250 K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      60/55  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12342VPB1
      Ordering code
      39934930

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      B1
      EAN1
      8727900399349
      EAN3
      8727900399332

    • Packed product information

      Width
      9.5  cm
      Height
      13.5  cm
      Net weight per piece
      21.5  g
      Gross weight per piece
      42  g
      Length
      4.748  cm
      Pack Quantity
      1
      MOQ (for professionals)
      10

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      26  cm
      Width
      14.5  cm
      Height
      14.1  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.42  kg

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