The highest performer in our portfolio, Philips RacingVision GT200 moto delivers the super-bright visibility of a rally bulb in a format you can use on public roads. Experience the razor-sharp clarity of up to 200% brighter light. The optimized bulb design provides higher luminance for a better view of the road ahead, giving you a safer, more exciting drive.
With its ultra high-performance beam, Philips RacingVision GT200 moto lets you see more of the road ahead. Spot potential hazards sooner, react faster and position your car more accurately on the road. It all adds up to a safer, more satisfying driving experience.
Philips RacingVision GT200 moto headlight bulbs are ECE homologated for the road. Performance-oriented drivers enjoy a bright, vibrant and street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations.
Unique patented gradient and screen-print coating techniques enable these bulbs to project more light onto the road, improving your visibility in night-time driving conditions. In addition to maximized throughput, enjoy a stylish, distinctive light that's right on trend.
Advanced production techniques for Philips Diamond Silk quartz glass ensure a sharp cutoff line and a brighter sweetspot, giving you more brightness where it counts. Also, quartz glass means greater resistance to thermal shocks to protect the bulb's lifespan and enhanced UV absorption protects your headlight optics.
Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips RacingVision GT200 moto is compatible with motorcycles models of major brands.
