CrystalVision

Headlight bulb

12342CVSM
    -{discount-value}

    Philips CrystalVision halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your car with up to 4300K bright white light. With the blue coating and the silver top finishing, your car will look more stylish See all benefits

      Drive with style

      Up to 4300K bright white light

      • Type of lamp: H4
      • Pack of: 2+2
      • 12 V,60/55 W
      • Style
      CrystalVision 4300K bright white light for style upgrade

      CrystalVision 4300K bright white light for style upgrade

      With the blue coating and silver top design, CrystalVision is offering bright white headlight of 4300K to see and to be seen, for both city and country driving

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

      Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

      Wide range of 12V lamps for all functions

      Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offers all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights

      Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

      Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

      Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

      Bright white color match effect for high end look

      Supplied with two colour matching w5w position lamps, CrystalVision gives your car lights the premium look of high end cars.

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful light. ^Application varies per bulb type

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Application
        • Additional high beam
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Designation
        H4 CrystalVision
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Marking ECE
        N/A
        Range
        CrystalVision
        Base
        P43t-38
        Type
        H4

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        60/55  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        500 h

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        up to 4300  K
        Lumens
        1100 ±15%
        Color temperature
        up to 4300  K

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8711500489814
        EAN3
        8711500489821
        Packaging type
        SMA

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12342CVSM
        Ordering code
        36634130

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        4300K

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        103.9  g
        Height
        13.3  cm
        Length
        11  cm
        Net weight per piece
        42  g
        Width
        5.3  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        5
        Pack Quantity
        4

          • Application varies per bulb type