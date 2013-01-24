Home
Vision

Headlight bulb

12336PRB1
  Feel safe, drive safe
    -{discount-value}

    Vision Headlight bulb

    12336PRB1

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Producing up to 30% more vision compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort. See all benefits

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Up to 30% more vision compared to a standard lamp

      • Type of lamp: H3
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V,55 W
      • Style
      Vision bulbs project longer light beams than standard lamps

      Vision bulbs project longer light beams than standard lamps

      Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output . We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life

      Road safety begins with seeing and being seen

      Road safety begins with seeing and being seen

      Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents. Philips promotes active safety protection to prevent accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

      Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

      Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

      Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

      Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

      Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

      Award winning car lamp manufacturer

      Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

      Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

      Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        B1
        EAN1
        8711500695611
        EAN3
        8711500695628

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        55  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        400h

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        1450  lm
        Color temperature
        Up to 3200 K

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12336PRB1
        Ordering code
        69561130

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.2  kg
        Height
        11  cm
        Length
        19.5  cm
        Width
        15.3  cm

      • Product description

        Type
        H3
        Application
        High beam
        Designation
        H3 Vision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        Vision
        Technology
        Halogen
        Base
        PK22s

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        1
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Gross weight per piece
        20  g
        Height
        13.5  cm
        Length
        2.348  cm
        Net weight per piece
        7  g
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        10
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light

