CrystalVision

car headlight bulb

12336CVB1
    Offering a bright white light close to daylight (up to 4300K), CrystalVision produces more light than a standard headlight lamp and is ideal for all-purpose driving, especially for drivers seeking crystal-clear vision at night. See all benefits

    Offering a bright white light close to daylight (up to 4300K), CrystalVision produces more light than a standard headlight lamp and is ideal for all-purpose driving, especially for drivers seeking crystal-clear vision at night. See all benefits

      Drive with style

      Bright white light

      • Type of lamp: H3
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V,55 W

      Cool elegance for your headlights

      Philips CrystalVision headlight lamps provide the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights. Thanks to the Philips patented coating technology, CrystalVision provide a truly white light for great visibility and style.

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the bulb, UV-quartz glass lamps are able to give a more powerful light.

      Non-ECE homologated, driving great visibility

      We are dedicated to producing best-in-class Philips automotive products and services in the aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximize the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000). Designed for off-road purposes, these lights are non-ECE homologated.

      Same power consumption, easy fitting

      Featuring the same power consumption as standard halogen lamps with no wiring relays needed.

      With whiter light, your visibility on the road increases

      With a color temperature of up to 4300 Kelvin, Philips CrystalVision lamps illuminate the road ahead with a crisp, pure white beam that cuts through the darkness.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        H3
        Range
        CrystalVision
        Application
        Front fog
        Designation
        H3 CrystalVision
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Base
        PK22s

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        55  W

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        Up to 4300 K
        Lumens
        1550 ±15% lm

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        250 h

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12336CVB1
        Ordering code
        77496530

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        B1
        EAN1
        8711500774965
        EAN3
        8711500774996

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        19.4  g
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Net weight per piece
        7  g
        Width
        2.6  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Pack Quantity
        1

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        13  cm
        Length
        25  cm
        Width
        14  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.274  kg

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        • 4300K
        • Drive with style

