Offering a bright white light close to daylight (up to 4300K), CrystalVision produces more light than a standard headlight lamp and is ideal for all-purpose driving, especially for drivers seeking crystal-clear vision at night. See all benefits
Philips CrystalVision headlight lamps provide the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights. Thanks to the Philips patented coating technology, CrystalVision provide a truly white light for great visibility and style.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the bulb, UV-quartz glass lamps are able to give a more powerful light.
We are dedicated to producing best-in-class Philips automotive products and services in the aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximize the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000). Designed for off-road purposes, these lights are non-ECE homologated.
Featuring the same power consumption as standard halogen lamps with no wiring relays needed.
With a color temperature of up to 4300 Kelvin, Philips CrystalVision lamps illuminate the road ahead with a crisp, pure white beam that cuts through the darkness.
